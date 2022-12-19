Blessed Christmas – Joint Christmas Program held at St Joseph’s Academy

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Dec: Come Christmas and joy and gratitude are written large on every face at St . Joseph’s Academy . In keeping with the tradition, this season of Christmas festivities began with the Annual Combined Christmas Programme “ Blessed Christmas “ organised in the school auditorium on Friday. First and foremost, it seems extremely imperative to praise the grand decorations at school, every corner of which was adorned with colorful lights, Christmas trees, tableaux, etc.

The function commenced with Ananya leading the august gathering into the holy prayer. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Ashok Kumar, DGP, Uttarakhand.

Ashpreet delivered a welcome speech in his honour, enumerating some of the glorious achievements made by him.

Then followed a vast number of Christmas carols, songs and dances, praising the Lord in a panoramic as well as sonorous fashion. A number of reputed schools from all across the city participated in the programme. The programme was a sight to remember with the atmosphere reverberating with carols like “O, Come, All ye faithful’, “Silent Night “, “Joy to the world” and the most widely and joyously sung “Feliz Navidad”.

The Nativity Play, undoubtedly left all spectators in awe. The cherry on the cake was the much awaited appearance of Santa that witnessed the whole auditorium going hoarse with loud Cheering.

Ashok Kumar addressed the audience and congratulated all present. He also applauded the organisers as well as the participants for making the programme an unforgettable experience. The programme concluded with the Principal, Rev. Bro. Jeyaseelan proposing the vote of thanks. Indeed, it was a day replete with pompous celebrations giving an exciting foretaste of what would ensue on the eve of Christmas!