Blood Donation Camp organised by SJVN in Shimla

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Shimla, 9 Mar: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp organised at the Corporate Headquarters, here. The camp was inaugurated in the presence of Director (Personnel) Geeta Kapur; Director (Civil) SP Bansal; and Director (Electrical) Sushil Sharma.

The Chief Patron of Satluj Shri Ladies Club Lalita Sharma and President Rekha Kaushal were also present along with members and office bearers of club. The camp was organised in association with IGMC Blood Bank, Shimla.

Nand Lal Sharma said that SJVN has been adopting various welfare measures contributing to betterment of society and, in the current COVID pandemic, there could be no better service to humanity than Blood Donation. Due to the restrictions that were enforced on account of COVID-19, shortage of blood in blood bank is being witnessed. This blood donation camp would be useful to cater to the needs of blood for the patients.

Saurabh Raj Sood working as Senior Manager with SJVN donated blood for the 78th time. As many as 140 units of blood were donated by the employees, their family members, Satluj Shri Ladies Club and contractual workers, who overwhelmingly volunteered for this noble cause. As recognition of the noble efforts by the donors and to appreciate their valuable contribut-ion, mementos were presented to the donors by senior officers of SJVN.

Dr Meghna Kahlon and a team from Blood Bank, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, with the help of the volunteers from SJVN, conducted the camp successfully. During the camp, the donations were taken strictly following the COVID 19 safety guidelines and social distancing norms.