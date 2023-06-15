Blood donation good for health and saves lives: Dr Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jun: While addressing youngsters at Graphic Era Hospital on World Blood Donor Day, Health and Education Minister Dr . Dhan Singhv Rawat urged the youth to serve humanity by donating blood .

Dr . Rawat said that donating blood improves health of the donor by speeding up the process of formation of new blood in the body of blood donors; it also is the most pious work that saves the lives of others. Dr . Rawat also interacted with the youth who donated blood at Graphic Era Hospital and gave them mementos.

He inspected the Blood Bank and CT Scan Center of Graphic Era Hospital and inquired about the new techniques adopted there from experts. As many as 42 students donated blood in the hospital while many students who came to donate blood were disappointed as due to health reasons they had to return.

Dr . Satish Ghanshala of Graphic Era Educational Society, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr . Sanjay Jasola, Dr . Puneet Tyagi, Director of the Hospital, Dr . Nalini Bhatia, Dr . Subin Mathew, Dr . Yogita Munjal and Dr . Ankit Khanduri were also present on the occasion.