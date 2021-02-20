Bobby Cash mesmerizes IMA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Feb: In a series of events that Indian Military Academy has been organising towards all round personality development of the Gentleman Cadets, the Singing Cowboy of India, Bobby Cash delivered a mesmerising performance.

A solo performer, with his magical guitar, the famous local singer has earned a name for himself with his performance at home and abroad . His string and country songs enthralled the young future Military Leaders. The singer also shared his rich experiences and motivated the Gentlemen Cadets to always remain prepared to grab opportunities as also precious moments that life offers.

At the end Lt-General Harinder Singh, Commandant, IMA appreciated and felicitated the guest singer.