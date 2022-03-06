Body of young woman recovered from Mussoorie Lake

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 4 Mar: The body of a 24-year-old woman was found in Mussoorie Lake, today. On receiving information about the girl’s body, police reached the spot under the leadership of Mussoorie Police Station Incharge Girish Chand Sharma. The body was taken out of the lake and taken into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Sonali alias Kajal, daughter of Vijay Singh, resident of Shrikot Srinagar, recently residing at Gulmohar Enclave, IT Park, Dehradun. Mussoorie police said that the sister of the deceased claimed that Sonali was depressed and had left the house in the morning without informing them. She did not know how Sonali reached the lake. She said that Sonali’s was short in height, due to which she looked a minor.

CCTV cameras installed around the lake were checked and local people were questioned by the Mussoorie Police. Girish Chand Sharma said that, at around 8 a.m., Sonali reached the main gate of the lake and asked the sanitation worker present to open it. He told her it was opened only that after 10 a.m. Sonali picked up a chair and jumped over the gate and went towards the lake. She then jumped into the lake and ended her life, which has been caught on CCTV. He said that Sonali’s sister’s statement has been recorded. Sonali’s father will reach Mussoorie tomorrow after which a post-mortem would be done. Local representative Rakesh Rawat said that the girl must have committed suicide by jumping into the lake. He said that there is a lot of dirt in the lake, the cleanliness of the lake has not been done for the last many years. As a result, nothing is visible in the lake. He has demanded that the Municipal Council clean the lake and the surrounding area at the earliest.

SI Vinay Sharma, SI Sumer Singh were present at the site.