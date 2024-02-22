Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on trip to Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 21 Feb: Famous Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, along with his former wife, Kiran Rao, and their son Azad reached Woodstock School, here, on Wednesday.

He took photographs with his fans and gave autographs. During this, the school children also took photographs with Aamir Khan and obtained autographs. Aamir Khan also did not disappoint his fans, while he maintained distance from the media.

It is believed that Aamir Khan visited Woodstock School in connection with the admission of his son. According to the information received, Aamir Khan went to the gym and auditorium of the school and interacted with the staff and children there. He also met the principal and obtained information about the education system there.

Khan then reached Hotel Rokeby Manor in the Cantonment under heavy security, where a crowd of fans gathered to meet him.