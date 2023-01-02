Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor visit injured Pant at Max Hospital

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 31 Dec: Cricketer Rishabh Pant , injured in a car accident near Roorkee yesterday, continues his treatment at Max Hospital here. A team of five specialist doctors is treating him. According to the sources, plastic surgery was performed on Pant to treat his facial injuries. The team includes several specialist doctors including surgeons and orthopaedic surgeons.

Meanwhile a team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) reached the hospital to seek detailed information on the health status of Pant . In addition, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor also visited the Hospital and met Pant . Sources claimed that the duo chatted with Pant for quite a while and even shared jokes with him. Later speaking to the media persons, Kher and Kapoor described Pant as a real fighter. They also added that there was lot of improvement in Pant ’s condition now. Kher and Kapoor are currently in Uttarakhand to celebrate the new year.

The DDCA officials meanwhile speaking with the media persons shared that India’s best doctors are being consulted for Pant ’s treatment. They also shared that there is no need to airlift Pant to another hospital elsewhere as of now and that he would be treated at Max Hospital here only for the time being.

Shyam Sharma, director of Delhi and District Cricket Association, shared this information with the media after meeting Rishabh Pant . He said that Rishabh has told him that his car went out of control not because of sleep but in trying to escape a pothole. A three-member team of BCCI including a legal advisor has also reached here.

The hospital management is sharing information regarding treatment directly with the family members and the BCCI itself and are not sharing any information with the media at present. The media persons also attempted to speak to Saroj Pant , the mother of Rishabh Pant but she did not speak to the media.

According to sources, the cricketer’s condition is currently out of danger. Pant’s MRI reports in respect of his brain and the spine are reported to be normal but he does have a fracture in his legs and injuries on his head and waist.