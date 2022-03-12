Bollywood catching on to U’khand as favoured location

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 11 Mar: Producers and directors of Bollywood have a lot of choices for various location film shoots in Uttarakhand, due to the facilities being provided under the film policy of the Uttarakhand government. In different areas of Uttarakhand, films, albums and web series are being shot. Many films have been shot in Mussoorie. Scenes are being filmed on big actors such as, in recent days, Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Shilpa Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Chandrachur Singh, Bhumi Pednekar as well as many others.

These days, the web series Guns and Gulab starring Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is being shot in Mussoorie.

The film’s line director, Amit Mehta, said today that it is being shot in Dehradun and Mussoorie. Many actors including Bhanu and South Indian superstar Dulquer Salmaan, Satish Kaushik are in the lead roles. Its director is Rajendra DK, who has directed many films.

He said that full cooperation is being given by the state government as well as the local administration. The business of the people of the area is increasing while the local people are getting employment as a result.