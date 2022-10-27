Bollywood has played major role in popularising Hindi: Gov Koshyari

Garhwal Post Awards presented to 29 achievers in Mumbai

By Arun Pratap Singh

Mumbai, 25 Oct: Garhwal Post hosted its fourth award function at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai this evening. Governor of Maharashstra Bhagat Singh Koshyari handed over the Garhwal Post Awards under various categories to nationally and internationally acclaimed achievers in various fields such as acting, writing, film direction, entrepreneurship and journalism. Koshyari was the Chief Guest at the function while Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was the Guest of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Koshyari said that Hindi films have contributed greatly towards popularisation of the Hindi language across the country and even abroad. He said he was not a film buff and hardly watched films but he was happy with this spread of Hindi through the medium. He recalled that he went to Nepal but as he was not well conversant in Nepali, he had to speak in Hindi and was pleasantly surprised to note that it was understood and spoken even in remote areas of that country. He had a similar experience in Bangladesh. When he asked people in Nepal and Bangladesh how they knew Hindi, they credited Hindi films for that.

Koshyari also called upon the achievers who were awarded today to remember how they had risen in their lives and what they had achieved and, while remembering this, help others also to achieve excellence and success. He noted that unless art is promoted and the younger generation groomed and promoted, art would not be able to survive and thrive.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari also praised Garhwal Post and its Editor, Satish Sharma. He said that Satish Sharma has been running an English newspaper in Dehradun regularly with consistently good content, which was a major challenge but he had achieved it. Sharma, he further noted, had brought into the limelight the content from Mussoorie hills to Malabar Hills. He also praised the fact that, despite starting as a small time publisher, Sharma had dreamt big and had now even made a name for himself in Bollywood.

Responding to the praise showered upon him by previous speakers, Koshyari said that he had tried to convert the Raj Bhawan into a Lok Bhawan by providing easy access to the common person. A lot of people visited him from Uttarakhand, he revealed. He disclosed that, every day, people visited him to share their problems and sought his intervention. Though he did try to help all, there were occasions he felt helpless when the local administration did not pay necessary heed to his recommendations.

Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat also praised Garhwal Post and noted that, although, internationally and nationally acclaimed achievers from Mumbai as well as those with their roots in Uttarakhand had been awarded today by Garhwal Post, it was nice to see that all of them had some direct or indirect connection or attachment with Uttarakhand. He called upon everyone honoured today to visit Uttarakhand and even asserted that that he would, along with Garhwal Post Editor Satish Sharma, organise a function to which all those honoured today would be invited.

Internationally acclaimed actor Kabir Bedi, too, praised Garhwal Post and noted that in the present day it is a major challenge to maintain and regularly publish a daily newspaper. Garhwal Post had been able to do that for the past 25 years. Bedi was honoured with the Garhwal Post Lifetime Award.

Ramesh Sippy said that whenever he had to speak on any public platform, people always reminded him of ‘Sholay’ dialogues. He claimed that he did not have a large body of films behind him as he had directed around 10 films, serials like ‘Buniyaad’ and some OTT films and series. He was truly humbled to receive this award for which he was grateful to Garhwal Post. He was particularly happy to receive the award from the hands of Governor Koshyari.

Film Director Vishal Bharadwaj said he was attracted to Uttarakhand through the late actor Tom Alter. He now has a house in Mussoorie and would like to live more there than in Mumbai.

Manisha Koirala also addressed the gathering and thanked Garhwal Post for the award. Singer and Vishal Bharadwaj’s wife, Rekha Bharadwaj, also sang two numbers on this occasion. One was the Gandhi Bhajan Allah Tero Naam… and the other one was her very popular number, ‘Sasural Genda Phool’.

Garhwal Post Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to 8 prominent nationally and internationally recognised achievers in diverse fields. Those being honoured this year with

Garhwal Post Life Time Achievement Awards were Ramesh Sippy, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anil Sharma, Vishal Bhardwaj among film directors, Kabir Bedi and Himani Shivpuri among leading film actors, leading industrialist of Uttarakhand VK Dhawan and senior IAS officer Sanjeev Chopra, who is currently the founder director of the leading literary festival of Uttarakhand, Valley of Words.

Garhwal Post Awards were given to 15 achievers this year. The winners were actor Hemant Pandey, Technology Entrepreneur Rakesh Dave, actor Varun Badola, theatre personality Alok Ulfat, Buddhist spiritual master Shantum Seth, Principal of Welham Boys’ School Sangeeta Kain, builder Rakesh Batta, singer & actor Sudhanshu Pandey, TV actor Asha Negi, actor Shehzad Khan (son of late Bollywood actor Ajit), journalist and social activist Dinesh Mansera, actor Ishteyak Khan, film director Varun Gupta, actor Shivangi Joshi and lawyer Deepak Kumar.

Garhwal Post Silver Jubilee Awards were given to actor Manisha Koirala, actor Divya Dutta, actor Vikram Makandar, outdoor publicist and committed social activist Yogesh Lakhani and Global Advertising and Marketing Influencer Colvyn James Harris.

On this occasion, the Governor also released posters of 3 short films, a trilogy of romantic short films titled Zaafraaniya. It is written and directed by Shubham Dhiman, while it is produced by author and journalist Anjali Nauriyal.

Speaking on the occasion, Garhwal Post Publisher and Editor Satish Sharma thanked everyone who contributed to his journey and that of Garhwal Post towards success. He added that he always dreamt of making Uttarakhand a favourite filming destination for Indian films.

The programme was anchored by Priya Malik. The welcome address was delivered by actor Shruti Panwar while the vote of thanks was proposed by actor Chitrashi Rawat.