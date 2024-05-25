Bollywood singer Badshah’s magic mesmerizes on the third day of Grafest

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 May: The third night of annual fest of Graphic Era, Grafest – 2024 was made magical by the mesmerising voice of famous bollywood singer Badshah. Students danced for hours on his many superhit songs.

Known by the name Badshah, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, is a singer , rapper and musician. Crowd of thousands of excited students gathered in the university ground even before he reached the venue.

Badshah started this memorable night with his song ‘roti khati tu kis aate ki hath lagao dekhe aise jaise kategi ye ladki pagal hai pagal hai pagal hai pagal Hai. He then sang many songs after that. As soon as students heard Baadshah’s song ‘gaadi shor machaye suniyo aankhen kon milaye suniyo chal chalan aur tevar chaaku bachke rahio ladke hai daaku…, ‘sadko pe chale jb ladko k dilo me tu aag lgade baby fire, nakli se nakhre tu kare jb dekhe hame jhoothi lair… Tenu kaala chashma jachda hai, jachda hai gore mukhde pe…’, they could not stop themselves from dancing. This series of amazing songs started late in the evening and went on till almost midnight.

His songs, ‘dekh tera rang saanwala hua baanwra ladki nahi h tu hai garam maamla.. nakhre vilaiti, ego me rehti, tashan dikhati full, aree ladki beautiful kar gyi chull…, ‘bas aaj ki raat hai, kal se bade siyappe hai, jee bhar k nach lo na ghar wale na mappe hai, club pe apna raaj hai darne ki kya baat hai ye to bas shuruaat hai, aree abhi to party shuru hui hai…, ‘khush hu itna mai kyu, Tujhko tavajjo mai kyu du, Jane kya hua mujhe tere pyaar me chamku jese jugnu…, dj wale mera gaana tu baja de thori volume oonchi krde thora bass tu badha de.. dj wale baby mera gaana chala do…’ were received with huge applauses and cheers from youngsters.

With Badshah’s every song, the frequency of dancing steps of youngsters increased. After sometime the situation was such that every student present on the ground started dancing. Students were dancing at various places in the university campus. Many big screens were also put up at different spots so that everyone was able to see him perform. He then sang many songs on demand from the students. Applauding the discipline and enthusiasm of Graphic Era’s students, Baadshah said that he was waiting to come to Graphic Era. Before this, Dj Kdee set the mood for Grafest with his amazing mashups.

Badshah announced to pay half the fees of one MBA and one B.Tech student of Graphic Era, Nancy and Dhruv. Due to the recent death of their father, Graphic Era had already waived half of their fees.