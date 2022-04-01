Book authored by Dr Vaibhav Uniyal, Dr Rajesh Bahuguna released

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: Chancellor Jitender Joshi of Uttaranchal University, along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dharam Buddhi, today released the book, “Panchayati Raj in India – Remembering the Forgotten”, co-authored by Dr Vaibhav Uniyal and Dr Rajesh Bahuguna.

Dr Vaibhav Uniyal has completed his PhD on Panchayati Raj under the guidance of Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Rajesh Bahuguna.

Dr Vaibhav Uniyal stated that he extensively studied the functioning of Panchayats inalmost all the districts of Uttarakhand. He said that the Panchayati Raj System in India in a comparative context has been thoroughly analysed and discussed in the book.

Co-author of the book Dr Rajesh Bahuguna explained that the Panchayati Raj System is in a transition phase and in its fourth stage. It was present in the Vedic period, reached its zenith during the reign of Hindu rulers, declined during British rule and currently faces a crisis. He observed that the Panchayat System used to be a cardinal component of Indian Judiciary but is now in dire straits.