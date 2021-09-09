Book on Robotic Gynecological Surgery released at AIIMS Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 8 Sep: Professor Dr Ravikant, AIIMS Rishikesh Director, released a book written on various problems related to women’s uterus and their diagnosis through robotic surgery.

The book, ‘Robotic Gynecological Surgery’, was released during a programme organised at AIIMS Rishikesh. The book has been jointly written by Professor Ravikant, Professor Anupama Bahadur and Associate Prof Dr Rajalakshmi Mundra.

Professor Ravikant said that, in this book, various problems related to the uterus of women and their solutions have been given in detail. He described this book as particularly beneficial for medical students. He said that in this book all the details of technology-based diagnosis of uterine problems and treatment with robotic surgery have been published in detail. A ‘QR Code’ video is also available in the book. Prof Ravikant said that, through this book, medical students will get an in-depth understanding and learning experience of the surgical procedure related to gynecological diseases.

Professor Anupama Bahadur, Department of Gynecology, said that high-tech-based information about robotic surgery related to gynecology has been presented with live pictures and videos for PG students of medicine. Regarding the availability of the book, Dr Rajalakshmi informed that, by the last week of this month, it will be available in the market. Present during the programme were Professor Bina Ravi, Chairperson, IBCC, Prof Manoj Gupta, Dean, Academics, and Dr Rajalakshmi were present along with others.