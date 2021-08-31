Booknerds holds live session with Shivani Sibal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Aug: Booknerds organised a live session with Shivani Sibal, the debut author of the critically-acclaimed book, Equations.

Equations is a story of aspiration and social change, of individual ambition and family bonds set in Lutyens’ Delhi. The author spoke about how she kept the project under wraps and wrote in the quiet of the morning and how she incorporated the feedback from her sister, a publisher, in the early drafts of the book. The author spoke at length about the multiple themes that are brought up in the novel that include class divide, marital abuse, infidelity and social justice.

The author talked about the importance of having a strict editor while writing a book and responding to feedback from the readers. The author also spoke at length about the non-linear narrative of the novel which was rooted in her memory instead of research that provided the required authenticity to the story. The author went on to touch upon the third-person perspective of the novel that allowed her to step into the shoes of each character and avoided letting her biases get in the way of the story.

Towards the end, the author spoke about how reading is a solitary experience for her and encouraged having more book clubs in the country to motivate people to read. The session marked the first public appearance of the author for the promotion of the book.