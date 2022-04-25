“Books are best friends, love them”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Apr: A public awareness lecture was organised by Sanjay Orthopedic, Spine and Maternity Centre and SHEWA Society on the occasion of World Book Day. The Chief Guest was Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama. The other guests were Padma Shri awardee Dr Madhuri Barthwal, Prof JP Pachauri, Ashim Shukla, Paritosh Kimothi, Dr Ram Vinay Singh, Jasvir Singh Haldhar, Dolly Dabral, Shadab Ali, Vishwamber Nath Bajaj, Savita Mohan, Dr Sujata Sanjay, Dr Gaurav Sanjay and Navin Luhani. The event was presided over by Dr Sudha Rani Pandey and was conducted by renowned poet Shrikant. The programme was attended by the general public, students of Ayurveda College and the employees of the organisation.

World Book Day is celebrated on 23 April, every year, all over the world. The programme began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest. All the guests expressed their views on the importance of books. The Chief Guest appealed to all citizens to make a combined effort to keep the city clean and green to improve the cleanliness ranking of the city.

Dr Sudha Rani Pandey, ex-VC, favoured holding such events for the benefit of the younger generation.

Padma Shri awardee Dr BKS Sanjay said that it is written in the scriptures, “Vicharh Param Gyanam”, meaning thought is the ultimate knowledge. It is also written – “Gyanam Param Balam”. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had said that, just as a plant needs water, similarly an idea needs propagation or else both die. Books are a good, cheap and permanent medium of propagation of any idea.

Writers die but their books remain immortal. Reading a book is like having a direct interview with the author. Books are not only friends, they act as teachers, gurus and guides to all. Children who have the habit of reading books from childhood, progress in their respective fields.