Books have enlightened me: Sonu Nigam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Sonu Nigam needs absolutely no introduction; the singer has had a versatile career in singing. He was in conversation with Nitin Arora at the Dehradun Literature Festival, here, today.

Sonu claimed he is a bookworm and has been fond of reading books since childhood. He has a large iron shelf for storing his books, revealed Sonu.

When Sonu turned 25, he was at an airport and entered a bookstore. He decided to buy books for himself as his birthday gift. There he came across a book which changed the singer’s life in the true sense.

“That book endorsed positivity in me,” he said.

“Books have enlightened me and I am still learning,” asserted Sonu. “Due to these books, I have evolved as a person.”

The writing of songs in Bollywood when Sonu Nigam started his career was different, he pointed out. Yet, the singer appreciates these changing phases of Bollywood.

“Society is evolving, we are getting exposed to new forms of singing, there is nothing bad in it,” he emphasised.

In the interesting conversation, Sonu Nigam discussed the changing tunes of Bollywood.

“Art is a reflection of the society and it is a depiction of the reality. It is an expression of culture,” he reminded the gathering.