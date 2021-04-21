‘Boondi Raita’ shoot commences in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Apr: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat interacted with the team of the film, ‘Boondi Raita’, yesterday on 21 April. The Director, Kamal Chandra, and Producer Ravi Gupta, invited the CM on the sets of the film. The film will be shot in Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, and other locations, in Uttarakhand in the next few days.

CM Rawat assured the team of full cooperation and said that the state government encourages film shoots in the state.

The film is being produced under the banner of Radhika Ji Films, and its cast includes Himansh Kohli, Sonali Sayehgal, Shilpa Shinde, Ravi Kishan, Darshana Banik, Rajesh Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Alka Amin, Naresh Vohra, Kuldeep Bhandari, Vishisht Chamoli, Kunal Kuldeep and Tanuja Mishra, Executive Producer Satyadev Kumar and Casting Director Bhaskar Kumar.

According to Associate Producer Triloki Prasad, “95% of the film will be shot in Uttarakhand for around 40 days. 5% shoot is scheduled for Delhi”.

Meanwhile, Nodal Officer of Uttarakhand Film Development Council, KS Chauhan, informed GARHWAL POST, that under the present circumstances film shoots are allowed in the state but the crew has to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines/SOP issued last year.