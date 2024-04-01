Booth level meetings underway in every assembly segment: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Chinyalisaur , 30 Mar : BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt today chaired a meeting of the election management committee and group meeting of Pratapnagar and Yamunotri assembly constituency here today . These assembly segments come under Tehri Lok Sabha constituency.

The main agenda of this meeting was based on three points. Later briefing the media in this regard, Mahendra Bhatt said that from 1 April to 5 April, various group meetings will be held at each booth under chairmanship of Booth President Panna Pramukh in which the party workers will hold meetings with women, youth and voters. In addition, even street level meetings called Nukkad Sabhas will also be held by the party workers in each area of these assembly segments. The leaders of the state level will go to every booth and hold street meetings .