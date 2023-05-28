Botanical Garden to be built soon in Doon: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 27 May: State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Ganesh Joshi , informed that a botanical garden will be built soon in Dehradun in view of the fact that the city attracts a large number of tourists every year due to its abundant natural beauty.

Joshi claimed that efforts are being made to develop various gardens and orchards of the department and connect them with tourism. The minister informed that the tourists coming to the state can get to know about various activities and techniques of horticulture. In this sequence, approval has been obtained for a project worth Rs 2.8361 crore in the State Level Approval Committee meeting organised under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to establish flower block and botanical garden in Dehradun District. This project will be set up near Sainik Dham in Dehradun.

The Horticulture Minister further informed that this project has been started with the collection of a wide range of plants, latest techniques of agriculture and horticulture, museum, open theatre, variety of figures, library, canteen, with information about attractive waterfalls and tourist places. Along with protection of plants various latest industrial techniques will be demonstrated. This garden will prove useful to botanists, nursery men, gardeners, landscapers as well as students. With the operation of this scheme, other undeveloped gardens in the state will get a new direction and new dimensions of employment will be created. In this project, by developing the barren place, the land on the banks of the river will be made accessible for the movement of tourists on the lines of ‘Horti tourism’ by landscaping through trees and plants, and the tourists can come and enjoy different types of fruits, vegetables and flowers.