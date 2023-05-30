Brainstorming on Endo Bronchial Ultrasound Technology at SRHU

Endo

Bronchial

Ultrasound

SRHU

A one-day workshop on(EBUS) technique was organized by the Department of Chest and Respiratory Diseases, Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, Swami Ram Himalayan University (), Jollygrant.

Experts from across the country described the EBUS technique as effective in the treatment of patients.

Inaugurating the workshop, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijendra Chauhan said that with time, there has been a change in the techniques used in the treatment of chest and respiratory diseases. “The aim of this type of workshop is to enable doctors and technicians related to this field, share their experiences and eventually make use of the latest benefits in the treatment of patients.

Head of the Department, Dr Rakhi Khanduri said that bronchoscopy is now being done with state-of-the-art Endo Bronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Technology for lung examination of patients at Himalayan Hospital Jolly Grant. Due to this, the reports related to the investigation of the patients become clearer and thereby helpful in the treatment.

Dr Sushant Khanduri, Secretary of the organizing committee, stated that the problem of lumps in the middle part of the lungs (mediastinum), apart from TB, could sometimes cause cancer. In such a situation, to clarify the situation, biopsy is undertaken by taking samples. Due to the presence of food pipe, heart and various glands in this very delicate part, so far the patient had to be operated upon to take the sample. But now the Endo Bronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) technique is effective in taking samples without surgery.

Dr Varuna Jethani informed that Dr Deepak Talwar of Metro Hospital, Noida was the course director of this master class. Dr Manoj Kumar and Dr Rahul Gupta shared that experts from Uttarakhand, Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Nagpur and Mangalore participated in the workshop.

During the workshop Chief Medical Superintendent Dr SL Jethani and Dr Mushtaq Ahmed were present.