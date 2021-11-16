Branding & marketing of tribal products necessary: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Nov: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) has called upon the youth of Uttarakhand’s tribal areas to do branding, imaging and marketing of their culture, products and crafts through social and mass media. He has suggested that tribal areas where Bhotia, Tharu, Buxa, Jaunsari people live can be established as a big hub of cultural tourism. Also that research be done in universities on the indigenous knowledge and experiences of the tribal communities. The new generation should know their history, culture, arts and life. The local knowledge and experience of the tribal communities was part of heritage. The eco-friendly traditions of tribal communities are exemplary all over the world.

Governor Singh felicitated the Principal, Vice Principal and students of Eklavya Model Residential School, Kalsi, for the excellent work done in the tribal area on the occasion of National Tribal Pride Day at Raj Bhawan, here, on Monday.

On this occasion, School Principal Dr Girish Chandra Badoni, Vice-Principal Sudha Painyuli and students Yogesh Kumar, Sonam Chauhan, Anshul Chauhan, Ajay Rathore, Praveen Verma were also felicitated. All these meritorious students are from Buxa and Jaunsari tribal areas and are studying in various prestigious institutes of the country. The Governor also felicitated Premchand Sharma, a resident of Jaunsar region, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri.

Governor Singh added that tribal communities inspire conservation of natural resources and environment. In the challenging times of climate change and global warming, the importance of eco-friendly culture and traditions of tribal communities is huge.

He reminded that, today, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda is being celebrated as Tribal Pride Day. Munda fought the British Empire for the glory of tribal society in the challenging times of 1875 and achieved martyrdom.

Also present on this occasion were Secretary to the Governor, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Additional Director, Tribal Welfare, Yogendra Rawat, and Research Officer Rajiv Solanki.