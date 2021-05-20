Bridge between Vyasi and Singhtali linking Garhwal to Kumaon approved

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 May: The bridge between Vyas, beyond Rishikesh, and Singhtali, will now be built at the earlier selected location. This project has been approved. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has said that the construction of this bridge was a long standing demand of the people of the region and would soon become a reality. The CM added that the project had been cleared and the officials concerned had been directed to begin the construction of the bridge at the earliest.

He said that this bridge would be built at the site which had been selected in the past instead of any new place under consideration of the authorities, as per the wishes of the people of the region. The Chief Minister disclosed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project was ready and, now, the budget had also been allocated for the project. He instructed the officials to start construction of the bridge at the earliest.

He stressed that the construction of this bridge would not only benefit the people of Tehri and Pauri districts but it would also reduce the distance between the two divisions of the state, Garhwal and Kumaon. This bridge will be constructed between Vyasi and Singhtali village in district Tehri beyond Rishikesh. It would connect Kumaon via Singhtali, Vyasi, Satpuli, Siddhakhal, Rikhanikhal, Nainidanda and Ramnagar.

It is worth mentioning that this bridge is to be constructed over the River Ganga in Singhtali of Narendranagar block in Tehri district and Dhanugarh in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district.