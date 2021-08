By OUR STAFFREPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Aug: Brigadier Vinod Kumar Patra,Commandant, MilitaryHospital, made a courtesy callon Governor Baby Rani Mauryaat the Raj Bhawan, here, today.Governor Mauryaappreciated the health servicesprovided to people by the militaryhospitals during the COVID-19pandemic. Brigadier Patra saidthat hospitals of the Indian Armywere always ready to serve thecountry and the states.