Broken Infrastructure

One only needs to see the damage done to the sidewalks of EC Road in Dehradun from the monsoon’s first rains to realise the extremely poor quality of work undertaken, probably as part of the Smart City project. Similar damage is visible in other parts of the city. It is obvious that corruption has almost everything to do with this outcome. It begins with the selection of companies entrusted with project design and, then, those contracted to implement it. If the job is badly done, it simply means not enough funds were utilised to ensure quality of material and work. This is natural if the money has been spent elsewhere.

The Doon Valley is not flat so there is no reason why water should not flow away. The only problem is that the flow has been everywhere obstructed by construction that does not allow for the passage of water. The drains are encroached upon or blocked, or just don’t exist. Because planning is not done holistically, there is obviously no clear path charted for the water to flow into the rivers and catchment areas. Responsibility for the works is so scattered, there is no one to be held accountable. Is it the DM, the smart city officials, the Nagar Nigam, the MDDA, the various departments and agencies who are answerable?

The biggest challenge for Uttarakhand from many points of view is urban development in the plains. There is no way that increases in population and habitations can be checked. The only way to go is to ensure there are effective rules and these are enforced. Unless the proper steps are taken now, the situation will become as bad as that of the NCR. This should become one of the major priorities of the new government. Not only should action be taken fast, the planning should be entrusted to the best in the field, nationally or internationally. Some basic fundamentals need to be enforced to ensure that Dehradun’s infrastructure is functional and sturdy. Otherwise, the waste and loot of public funds will continue uninterrupted.