BS Koshyari inaugurates Armed Forces Flag Day Fund Raising Drive

Mumbai, 13 Dec: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund Collection Drive by making his donation to the Flag Fund at Raj Bhavan.

Stating that the Flag Day is an opportunity to express gratitude to the family members of the martyrs and jawans of the armed forces, the Governor appealed to the citizens to donate to the Flag Fund that is utilized for the welfare of families of martyrs, the disabled jawans and ex-servicemen.

The Flag Fund Collection Drive was organized by the Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban Districts Sainik Welfare offices.

The Governor felicitated representatives of various donor organizations on this occasion. Many organizations handed over their donation cheques to the Governor.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Officiating Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Western Naval Command, Lt Gen H S Kahlon, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters, Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa Area, Air Vice Marshal Shiv Ratan Singh, Air Officer Commanding, Maritime Air Operations, Seema Vyas, Principal Secretary and Special Enquiry Officer, Government of Maharashtra, Nidhi Chaudhari, Collector Mumbai Suburban District, Rajiv Nivatkar, Mumbai City Collector and Pramod Yadav, Director, Department of Sainik Welfare were present on the occasion.