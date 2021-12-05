BS Koshyari launches ‘Vande Kisan’ App

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2nd Dec: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari launched the ‘Vande Kisan App’ designed to provide skills and modern education to farmers at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The Application has been developed by Adrise India and Vande Bharat Vikas Foundation. The digital application will provide various skill development courses, crop information and extension support to farmers from across the country. The Governor felicitated progressive farmers, agri entrepreneurs and educationists on the occasion. Vice Chancellor of Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Dr Sanjay Sawant, Seed Bank promoter Rahibai Popere, Agro Tourism promoter Chandrashekhar Bhadsawale were among those felicitated on the occasion. MLA Ashish Shelar, Founder of Vande Bharat Vikas Foundation Prasad Kulkarni and Aniruddh Hajare were present on the occasion.