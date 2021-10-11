BS Koshyari presents Rajeev Saraswat Sanman to Vishwas Patil

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 9 Oct: The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today presented the ‘Rajeev Saraswat Samman’ to well known writer and retired civil servant Vishwas Patil at Raj Bhavan. The award presented to renowned literary personalities for their outstanding contribution to literature has been instituted by the Shruti Samvad Sahitya Kala Academy in memory of well-known writer, poet and General Manager of Hindustan Petroleum Rajiv Saraswat who lost his life in the 26 /11 terrorist attack on Mumbai. Writer and Poet Hastimal Hasti, Dr Vageesh Sarswat and Sanjeev Nigam were also honoured at the hands of the Governor. President of the Shruti Samvad Sahitya Kala Academy Arvind Rahi, Honorary Secretary Dr. Anant Shrimali and General Manager of Hindustan Petroleum Pushp Joshi were present on this occasion.