BSF officers learn drone technology at Graphic Era

By our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: BSF officers were given training in aerospace and drone technology at Graphic Era Deemed University, here, today. In view of the increasing use of drone technology in the security of the country and the challenges of drone infiltration in the border areas, 27 officers of the Institute of Adventure and Advanced Training of BSF have been trained in the technology of drones, manufacturing, operating as well as monitoring methods.

The apprehensions, challenges and possible solutions of drone intrusion were also discussed at the workshop.

Manoj Panuli of BSF threw light on the technical aspects of drone manufacturing. Deputy Commandant Krishanpal Singh expressed hope that such advanced sessions would be conducted for BSF personnel at the university in future also.

Experts from the University’s Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering provided technical details of drone operation to the participants.

The workshop was conducted by Dr Sudhir Joshi and Puneet Gupta.