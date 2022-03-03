BSNL CGM briefs Gov on telecom services in hills

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: Chief General Manager of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Pramod Kumar Jain called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhawan, here, on Wednesday.

Jain informed the Governor about the development and reconstruction works being done in the telecom projects and communication sector by BSNL in Uttarakhand. The Governor asked about the services being provided in the state, especially under 4G. He was informed that 4G services will be started in the remote areas of Uttarakhand by the end of December.

Governor Singh directed the officers to improve BSNL services especially in remote and border areas of Uttarakhand. The Governor said that mobile towers should be set up in the border areas, especially where army personnel are stationed. The CGM informed him that proposals have been sent in this regard and work would start soon after getting permission. He added that mobile services are being provided through satellite link on the Chardham Yatra route, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, but at present there is no internet facility. Soon internet facility would also be started in these areas.

PGM SK Singh, GM, Mobile, OP Kanaujia, DGM Sharma were also present on the occasion.