Buakhal-Chopadi NH will connect populated areas: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 22 Aug: Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat today held a meeting of high officials of the National Highways Authority and Public Works Department regarding new construction, strengthening, widening and asphalting of roads in his constituency, Srinagar, and other adjacent motor roads.

The motor roads of the National Highways and Public Works Department will be widened and asphalted soon in his constituency. The Buakhal-Chopadi National Highway will be connected to the populated area through re-alignment, with which a dozen villages of the area will be directly connected.

On the other hand, the Pabou-Tarpalisain bypass will be constructed on NH-121. Similarly, the Samaiya-Ganatkhal-Nagchulakhal motor road connecting Garhwal and Kumaon divisions will be widened and asphalted.

Rawat instructed the departmental officers to include Godkhya, Bhattigaon, Sarna, Paligaon and other nearby villages by re-alignment of the Buakhal-Chopadi National Highway under the Srinagar Assembly Constituency. He said that with the re-alignment of this national highway, the population of about five thousand of the area would be connected to the main road. Apart from this, the Pabou-Tarpalisain bypass motor road will be constructed on NH-121. As part of this, the bridge built earlier in the Tarpalisain area will be made operational soon, due to which the movement in the area will become smooth.

Dr Rawat said that Samaiya-Ganatkhal-Nagchulakhal, an important motorway connecting Garhwal and Kumaon divisions as well as the summer capital, Gairsain, will be widened and asphalted soon. Apart from this, instructions have been given to the departmental officers to reconstruct the Dungripanth-Chhatikhal motor road on a priority basis.

Present at the meeting were Additional Secretary, Public Works Department, Vineet Kumar, Principal Chief Engineer DK Yadav, Chief Engineer NH Dayanand, DK Sharma, Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, Pauri, Rajesh Chandra Sharma, Superintending Engineer, NH, Manjit Singh, Superintending Engineer, Pauri, PS Brijwal, Assistant Engineer, NH Srinagar, Brij Nath Dwivedi, Assistant Engineer, NH, Dhumakot, Gaurav Verma, Balwant Singh along with public representatives Matwar Singh Rawat, Narendra Singh Rawat, Anand Singh, etc.