Budget of Rs 55.43 crores proposed for  Zila Panchayat for 2021-22

Dehradun, 19 Dec: Dehradun District Panchayat meeting was convened today, chaired by District Panchayat President Madhu Chauhan where senior district level offficers of various departments were present. The meeting was coordinated by Additional Chief Officer, District Panchayat, Dehradun Rajiv Kumar Nath Tripathi. Chief Development Officer Nitika Khandelwal directed the officers to hear and resolve public problems in a proactive manner.

In the meeting, a budget of Rs 55.43 crores was proposed for the year 2021-22 for Dehradun and it was informed that the revised Budget for the year 2020-21 was estimated to be Rs 61.91 crores. Some important issues came up for discussion at the meeting. One such proposal was submitted by District Panchyat member Ashwini Bahuguna that the local hospital located at Thano in Raipur Block be handed over to AIIMS Rishikesh on lease for a period of 25 years as against the suggested period of 5 years. This, he said would help the local residents of the area to get better medical facilities. Member Sanjeev Chauhan suggested that forest land be taken by the District Panchayat to construct a Goshala and a Kanji House.

Member Rajesh Baluni expressed displeasure over the fact that some schemes proposed by the District Panchayat members had not been included under MNREGA. Member Divya Belwal raised the issue of menace caused by wild animals such as elephants and monkeys.

Block chief Doiwala Bhagwan Singh Pokhriyal and block chief Vikasnagar Jaswinder Singh Bittu were present in the meeting and among the members Shyam Singh Pundir (Vice President), Santoshi Devi, Madanlal, Meera Joshi, Geeta Devi, Babita, Mrs. Dayawati, Dheeraj, Anju Devi, Pooja Rawat, Rajesh Baluni, Ranjita, Khemlata, Nazneen Nusrat, Rihanna Khatoon, Ashwani Bahuguna, Bir Singh, Tina Singh, Sanjeev Singh Chauhan, Reena Rangad, Divya Belwal were present.