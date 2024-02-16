Budget session likely to be held in Dehradun

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun , 13 Feb: With a large number of MLAs cutting across the political spectrum having expressed desire to Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal to hold the budget session of the state assembly in Dehradun instead of Gairsain in view of “extremely cold” conditions prevailing in Gairsain, it now appears almost certain that the budget session is likely to be convened at the end of this month in Dehradun only.