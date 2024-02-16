Budget session likely to be held in Dehradun

By Arun Pratap Singh
Dehradun, 13 Feb: With a large number of MLAs cutting across the political spectrum having expressed desire to Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal to hold the budget session of the state assembly in Dehradun instead of Gairsain in view of “extremely cold” conditions prevailing in Gairsain, it now appears almost certain that the budget session is likely to be convened at the end of this month in Dehradun only.
Speaking informally with the media persons, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal also shared that a large number of members were in favour of holding the session in Dehradun in view of harsh cold conditions prevailing in Gairsain and indicated that the session is likely to be convened in Dehradun only. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya had also expressed clearly that it was up to the government to decide where to hold the session and had clarified that for Congress this was no issue.