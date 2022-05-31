Budget Session to be held in Doon from 14 June

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 30 May: As Garhwal Post had indicated earlier, the government has decided to reschedule the upcoming budget session of the state assembly. While it was earlier decided to hold the budget session from 7 June, 2022, (Tuesday) in Gairsain, the summer capital of the state, the government has now decided to hold the session a week later, from 14 June. Not just this, the government has now decided to hold the session in Dehradun.

The budget session will be held in Doon from 14 to 20 June. According to government sources, there are two major reasons behind the change in dates and the place. The foremost reason is that polling for the Rajya Sabha election is scheduled to be held on 10 June and this would have disturbed the session in Gairsain. The election to the Rajya Sabha seat is to be held in Dehradun. Had there been a session underway in Gairsain during that time, a break would have been necessitated to bring the MLAs to Dehradun in the midst of the session so that they could exercise their franchise. It, however, needs to be pointed out that it is not certain that polling would actually be held for the Rajya Sabha seat since Congress, the main Opposition party has decided not to field anyone from Uttarakhand for the lone vacant seat, perhaps in view of the fact that BJP win is almost certain to win with its majority in the state assembly.

Sources add that the government has also taken the fact into consideration that, at present, the Chardham Yatra is at its peak and the Police and administration staff are busy ensuring its smooth conduct. As such, the roads in the hills from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag (enroute Gairsain from Dehradun) are also witnessing heavy traffic. In such a situation, there may be a problem in ensuring smooth VVIP movement and adequate arrangements in Gairsain for the budget session. It may be recalled that BSP MLA Mohammad Shahzad had also suggested holding the session in Dehradun citing these reasons.

Modifying the schedule declared earlier, the government has therefore decided to hold the second session of the fifth Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand state for the year 2022 from 14 June, 2022 (Tuesday) to 20 June, 2022 (Monday) at Vidhan Sabha Bhawan in Dehradun.