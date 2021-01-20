Budget session will be held in Gairsain: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Jan: Talking to the media at his official residence, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, today, said that the budget session of the state assembly this year would be held at Gairsain. He added that a future roadmap of development would be prepared during this important session in the summer capital.

Rawat said that Gairsain was being developed with the idea that, as the summer capital of the state, it would be a beautiful and highly attractive place. He added that holding the assembly session in Gairsain would lead to raising of issues and problems of the remote hilly areas. People from remote areas who were not able to make it to Dehradun would get a chance to be heard during the assembly session in Gairsain. This could also lead to a better understanding of the ground realities.

The Chief Minister added that, under Good Governance, officials were given a chance to improve. Action had been taken against those who did not even after being given a chance. If any further flaws or negligence were detected in future, strict action would be taken in public interest against the guilty.

Rawat today again appealed to the people, youth and women of the state to make their invaluable suggestions under “Your Budget”. He said that suggestions would still be received and that the budget would be prepared keeping important suggestions in mind. The Chief Minister claimed that every section of society would be taken care of in the budget. For this, the budget would be made keeping in mind the important suggestions.

It may be recalled that the suggestions have been sought from the public for the budget 2021-22 by 20 January, 2021. People can give their suggestions by downloading the website of Directorate of Fiscal Planning and Resources http: // budget-uk-gov-in / feedback and mobile app Uttarakhand Budget from Google Play Store.