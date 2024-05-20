Bugyal Fachu Kandi trek flagged off from Hisar to Uttarkashi

By Our Staff Reporter

UTTARKASHI, 19 May: A team of fourteen members from the Dot On Target Division of Sapta Shakti Command is poised to embark on the challenging Bugyal Fachu Kandi trek (8936 ft). This arduous journey, spanning twelve days, will be undertaken in the Yamunotri Valley, Uttarkashi district. The Fachu Kandi pass trek combines the thrill of 3 treks, namely – Phulara ridge trek, Saru Tal trek and finally the Pass. The expedition will commence from Mori and culminate at the summit of Fachu Kandi Peak and will cover a total distance of 156 km.

The team, under the command of Captain Shreet Mishra, comprises two Commissioned Officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and ten Other Ranks. The Expedition was flagged off by Major General Amit Talwar, General Officer Commanding, Dot On Target Division. The flagging-off ceremony took place at Hisar Cantonment on Saturday.

Mountaineering as an adventure activity is routinely undertaken by the Indian Army. It instils soldiers with valour, brotherhood and resilience.