Building Brand India, a matter of pride: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jan: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Wednesday participated as the Chief Guest in the 31st Convergence India and 9th Smart City Expo at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

On this occasion, he said that building ‘Brand India’ and ‘Digital and Smart India’ is a matter of pride for all. This expo serves as the base centre for future technology, innovation and sustainable development.

The Governor added that, in view of the increasing environmental challenges, the whole world is looking towards concrete options for sustainable and renewable energy sources. This worldwide shift is not only a response to ecological challenges, but also a recognition of the economic and social benefits of clean energy.

He affirmed, “Let us commit ourselves to promoting a culture of innovation and use of new technologies. Where creativity is fostered, solutions to our most pressing challenges are born. We must realise our power and ensure that our cities, our societies and our planet remain safe for future generations.”