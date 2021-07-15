Bureaucratic reshuffle begins, Radha Raturi shifted

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 Jul: As had been indicated by this newspaper, the Dhami Government has begun the bureaucratic reshuffle in the administration. In its second reshuffle since Dr SS Sandhu took over as Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Radha Raturi has been shifted out of the Chief Minister’s Office and as ACS, Personnel, as well as ACS, Vigilance. She will, however, continue to hold charge of Technical Education and Secretariat Administration and as Chairperson of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation. She has been given fresh charge as Chairperson of all the three power corporations, namely UPCL, UJVNL and PTCUL.

It may be recalled that, some days ago, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan had been given additional charge as ACS to CM. Since then it was expected that Radha Raturi would be shifted soon. It is not usual to have two ACS level officers in the CMO, simultaneously.

The charge as Chairperson of all the 3 power corporations was previously held by Secretary Radhika Jha and now it has been withdrawn from her. It remains to be seen how long Radhika Jha will hold charge as Secretary, Power, since Radha Raturi, who is now chairperson of all the three power corporations is much senior to her.

Secretary to the CM and Kumaon Commissioner Arvind Hyanki has also been shifted out of the Chief Minister’s Office. His charge as Kumaon Commissioner has also been withdrawn. Sources claimed that Hyanki, himself, wanted to cease being Kumaon Commissioner. Hyanki has now been given charge as Secretary, Personnel, Vigilance and Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary.

Finance Cadre Officer Arunendra Chauhan has also been shifted out of the CM’s Office. He will no longer be Additional Secretary to CM but will continue to hold charge as Additional Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education, Personnel and Vigilance.

Sources claim that more transfers are likely to be seen in the coming days. District level officers are also likely to be shuffled soon, sources add.