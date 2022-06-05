Bus accident occurs near Rikhau Khad, rescue operation by SDRF and Uttarakhand Police continues

By Our Staff Reporter

UTTARKASHI, 5 Jun: Today, the SDRF team was informed by police station Barkot that a passenger bus has fallen into a gorge near Rikhaon Khad, 04 km ahead of Damta under Purola area. 28 to 30 people are feared dead. The gorge is said to be 150 meters deep. The passengers were from Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

Upon receipt of the above information, rescue operation is being carried out by SDRF team. Teams have also been dispatched from Ujeli, Mori, Chakrata and Sahasradhara posts for providing back up support to the SDRF team.

Search is underway at the spot by the SDRF team. The number of the ill fated passenger vehicle is UK- 4-1541. Approximately 28-30 people are said to be in the vehicle.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaches Disaster Control Room

CM reached the disaster control room after getting information about the vehicle accident near Damta on Yamunotri NH. He took information about the accident and relief and rescue operations.

Expressing grief over the accident, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously. The Chief Minister has given instructions to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.