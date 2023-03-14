Cabinet approves hike in MLA-LAD funds to Rs 5 crores

By Arun Pratap Singh

Bhararisain (Gairsain), 13 Mar: A cabinet meeting was held today on the first day of the Budget Session of the state assembly here.

In view of the ongoing session, no press briefing was held after the cabinet meeting. However, sources disclosed that 6 decisions were taken on the occasion.

The cabinet meeting was held at the Vidhan Sabha Building at Bhararisain. Two major decisions were taken including approval of the proposal to hike the MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALAD) from Rs 3.75 crores to Rs 5 crores per annum. This is a quantum hike but it remains to be seen how this increase is utilised by the MLAs. A large number of MLAs have however found it difficult to utilise even the present amount of Rs 3.75 crores. Some MLAs prefer to spend most of the funds in the last one or two years of their term for political reasons.

The second major decision reported was the Cabinet’s approval to 10 percent horizontal reservation for statehood agitationists. The report had been submitted by the Cabinet Sub Committee headed by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal in this respect. One will recall that 10 percent horizontal reservations had been approved in the past, too, but then the bill had failed to get the approval of the Governor. Now the bill is likely to be introduced in the current session of the Assembly and after it is passed, it will be resent to the Raj Bhawan for approval once again.

It may be recalled that BJP leader and a leading statehood agitationist Ravindra Jugran had met Subodh Uniyal in this respect and had been given assurance by the minister that this proposal will be taken up soon.

In addition, the Cabinet also approved the new Solar Energy Policy for the state. The cabinet also approved a proposal for grant of up to Rs 50 lakhs for the beautification of temples raising the amount from Rs 25 lakhs at present. The cabinet also approved an increase in the amount to be given to the Mahila Mangal Dals from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakhs.