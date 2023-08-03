Cabinet approves proposal for redevelopment of Haridwar, Rishikesh

Dehradun, 3 Aug: A cabinet meeting was held at the Secretariat here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in which many decisions were taken, In all, 30 proposals were discussed by the cabinet today while some issues were postponed till the next cabinet. Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu briefed the media after the cabinet meeting.

Among the major decisions taken by the cabinet today included approval of a proposal for redevelopment of Haridwar and Rishikesh cities. A master plan is being prepared for both, the cities which will be ready in six months. The cabinet also approved a Hydro Power Policy brought by the Centre in the year 2008 which had not been implemented in Uttarakhand so far. Now the cabinet has decided to implement this hydro-power policy under which the government will receive 13 percent of the power generated from the power projects installed in the state free of cost. So far the state was getting 12 percent of the power, free of cost. The money generated from the additional one percent of power to be made available to the state government will be spent on the welfare of the project affected families.

Another important decision has been to make mandatory registration of marriages for every religious community in the state. So far some communities were free not to register marriages with the government. This step is being seen as an initial move towards implementation of UCC. Earlier Muslim marriages were registered by the Kajis instead of the government.

The cabinet also granted approval of new MSME policy. Earlier Uttarakhand was divided into 5 categories. Now the categories have been reworked into 4.

The cabinet also approved a new Drone Policy under the IT Department. As per the new policy, Drone manufacturing and service will be promoted in the state. Drone manufacturers will get up to 75 percent subsidy on lease rent. Along with this, the drone school will get subsidy up to Rs 1 crore. At the same time, there is relief from SGSG in drone services. Its SOP will also be made.

The cabinet also decided to approve simplification of the Financial Handbook under which the authority of Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers has been increased.

The cabinet also decided to create a new Mussoorie Tehsil for the entire Mussoorie area. With respect to the Rishikesh Karnprayag Rail Line, the cabinet approved the proposal to use the earth and the garbage coming out from excavation in many villages for land filling of certain villages. An amendment was approved in the Uttarakhand Road Infrastructure Protection Act.

The Cabinet has decided that for admission in the first class, the age of the student should be at least 6 years as on 1st April in the year of admission.

An amendment was approved in the Uttarakhand Road Transport Accident Fund Rules. Also, the names of some posts have been changed.

The clerical cadre has been merged in the Ayush Department and now they can be transferred from the district to the directorate. Two posts were created in Police Telecom Department in 8700 grade pay. There are total 18 posts. Changes were approved in the structure of PPS cadre in the state. Their strength has been reduced by two to 15 now.

In animal husbandry, the personnel doing the work of artificial insemination will now get Rs 100 per case in the mountains and Rs 80 in the field. A High Power Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to take a quick decision regarding the National Games next year.

Sugarcane Development: Sugarcane committees will get Rs 5.50 per quintal commission which is equal to that being given in UP.

If an entrepreneur is able to buy 80 percent of the land required for his unit and is unable to get 20 percent, the government will acquire it and give it to him. In another major decision, the cabinet approved the proposal that Tata Technology will adopt 13 ITIs in the state on the lines of Karnataka model. It will run such courses according to the demand of the industry. The government will also invest some money. Along with this, modern ITIs will be built in the state.