Cabinet approves proposal to shift HC from Nainital to Haldwani; Anti-Conversion Law to be stricter

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 16 Nov: The Cabinet Meeting held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took several important decisions today. Among the most important decisions included approval of the proposal to shift the Uttarakhand High Court from Nainital to Haldwani. It may be recalled that Garhwal Post had indicated this move several times in the past when consultations in this respect had just begun. Finally, a formal decision has been taken and the proposal in this regard was today approved by the State Cabinet. Sources added that the decision had been reached in this regard in concurrence with the judges.

The Nainital High Court building lacks certain facilities. Nainital, being a tourist hill station, it would not be easy to add more space to the existing High Court premises. Even a large number of high court advocates do not have space to operate their chambers. In view of such constraints, the demand to shift the High Court from Nainital was only growing each year.

In another major decision, the cabinet also approved a proposal to make the Anti-Conversion Law stricter. As per the Cabinet decision, the offence of mass and forced conversion has been made non-bailable now. As per the approved provisions, the offence will now carry rigorous punishment of up to 10 years. A bill to this effect is likely to be presented in the next session of the state assembly, which is due to begin from 29 November.

The Dhami Cabinet also gave formal approval to hold the winter session of the State Assembly from 29 November. The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has already issued orders convening the Assembly session from 29 November.

In all, twenty-six issues came up at the meeting. In which, 25 resolutions were passed except one. In yet another important decision, the cabinet approved a proposal to raise subsidy on straw and silage in a major relief to cattle rearers. The cabinet approved the proposal that the Milk Development Department will also give 75 percent subsidy on the lines of cooperatives. Till now, 50 percent subsidy is being paid. The 52 thousand cattle rearers associated with milk cooperatives will benefit.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to withdraw the Nazul Land Bill 2021. Now an amended bill will be brought in the House. Amended rules on payment to skill development centre operators were approved. Now the operators will get the training payment in not three but four installments.

The Cabinet also accorded approval to a proposal regarding recruitment for Apni Sarkar Portal.

As per the decision approved by the cabinet, equipment for hydropower projects will now be made by THDC and UJVNL to the maximum extent possible.

To increase 4G mobile connectivity in the state, 2000 square yards of land will be given free of cost for mobile towers by the government.

The cabinet approved the firefighting manual prepared by the department concerned.

The Uttarakhand Shop and Establishment Bill 2022 was also approved. The Littering Act has also been approved. The amount of RWD has been increased from Rs 15 crores to unlimited.

The cabinet also sanctioned the creation of the post of Additional Sub Inspector with Grade Pay of 4200. The cabinet also approved a proposal to install an Om Statue at Kedarnath.

The cabinet also approved an amendment to the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Act under which a clause regarding penalty has been abolished.

In another important decision, a proposal regarding rehabilitation of 1,323 families affected by the Jamrani dam project was also approved by the Cabinet.