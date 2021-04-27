Cabinet confirms free vaccination for 18-45 age group in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 26 Apr: The Cabinet today accorded formal sanction to the proposal of free Covid vaccination of all persons in the age group of 18 to 45 years. This was disclosed by Government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. He said that the total population of persons in the age group 18-45 was estimated to be around 50 lakhs. The government would spend about Rs 450 crores towards the vaccination of persons in the said age group. Regarding vaccination of persons in the age group 18 to 45 years, 90 percent of the vaccines would be Covishield while the remaining 10 percent would be Covaxin.

Uniyal revealed that the Cabinet authorised the Director General, Medical and Medical Education, to arrange for advance payment for the supply of vaccines in the state as soon as possible. Secretary, Industries, Sachin Kurve was entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating the procurement. To ensure adequate supply of Ramdesivir injections advance payment had been made. And the supply had been kept free from the formalities of Bank Guarantee and Earnest Money, etc. The amount of fine imposed on those who do not wear masks in public places and premises has been increased to Rs 500 in case of first time offence and Rs 700 for second time offence.

In the state medical colleges, it has been decided to extend the services of 479 personnel working through outsourcing. The Aadhaar Hospital and Baba Barfani Hospitals established in Mahakumbh Haridwar would be kept functional for the present. The doctors and other personnel hired on contract by the Health Department would continue to be deputed as before.

The Cabinet has also directed the administration to ensure that in places where curfew has been imposed, it would be strictly enforced. The press cards of journalists for media coverage during the Covid curfew would be considered curfew passes. Workers would also be allowed to move to and from their work sites. The cabinet has appealed to the people of the state to wear masks, maintain social distancing and not go unnecessarily out of the house. The Cabinet said that Covid could be defeated only through public awareness and public participation.