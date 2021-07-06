Cabinet decides to fill 22,000 job vacancies at the earliest

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jul: Government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal briefed the media today on the resolutions and decisions taken at the first cabinet meeting after the formation of the new government. One major decision taken by the cabinet, yesterday, was to initiate filling up of around 22,000 job vacancies at the earliest.

Some decisions that were taken by the cabinet yesterday included raising the salaries of guest teachers from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. It was further decided that working guest teachers would be given appointment on priority basis in home districts and their posts would not be considered vacant or filled up through regular appointment.

It was decided that recruitment would be soon done on the vacant posts of MGNREGA personnel through external sources. It was also decided that MNREGA workers would be paid wages for the strike period. Along with this, recruitment on the vacant posts would be done through outsourcing.

The grade pay and manual of policemen would be re-examined and for this, a cabinet sub-committee would be constituted under the chairmanship of Subodh Uniyal, while the members would be cabinet ministers Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya.

The office in the District Employment Exchange would also function as the outsourcing agency of the district. The youth of the district would get employment through the employment exchange in their home districts.

Among the resolutions taken in the cabinet meeting last evening chaired by new Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami included a resolution to ensure corruption free governance and to provide transparent, sensitive and speedy services to the people of the state through maximum use of information and technology.

The cabinet also approved a resolution to provide better employment opportunities to the youth. As per the resolution, on the one hand, employment opportunities would be provided to the youth in government services and, on the other, self-employment opportunities would also be ensured for youth entrepreneurs.

The cabinet also resolved to strengthen and make health services accessible to all for effective control of the Covid-19 global pandemic. The Cabinet also resolved to ensure benefits to the general public through various public welfare schemes being run by the government in all the districts.

The cabinet further resolved to work towards empowerment of women, especially for the self-reliance of women and to work towards uplift of the downtrodden and backward weaker sections.

A cabinet sub-committee will be formed under the chairmanship of Dr Harak Singh Rawat to deal with the demands of the personnel. Its members will be Ganesh Joshi and Dr Dhan Singh Rawat with the Chief Secretary as Member Secretary.