Cabinet Decisions: More disabled persons to be included in Antyodaya Scheme

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehadun, 14 Jul: A total of 9 decisions were taken from among 11 proposals submitted before the Cabinet at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat, here, today. Cabinet Minister and Government Spokesperson Subodh Uniyal briefed the media on the decisions taken today by the cabinet.

He disclosed that, as per the decision approved by the cabinet, more persons with disabilities would be included under the National Food Security Act-2013. Persons with disabilities and earning less than Rs 4,000 per month would be brought under the National Food Security Act and included in the Antodaya Yojana, while those earning less than Rs 15,000 per month would be included in the primary family scheme under the National Food Security Act.

Uniyal added that, in view of the Covid pandemic, a one year relaxation had been approved to be given to the candidates for the selection of Group-C posts falling under the ambit of the Public Service Commission and outside the Public Service Commission. The relaxation would be applicable till 30 June.

As per yet another decision, the provision of exemption on land for construction of government buildings in the zonal plan of Dehradun Master Plan-2025 would now also be applicable to all national parties. Under the CAMPA notification, the annual accounts of the Authority would be placed on the table of the State legislature for the financial years 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17.

In view of the view taken by the Nainital High Court on the salaries of the staff of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, the CM had been authorised by the cabinet to take an appropriate decision regarding one-time assistance regarding salary and perks to these employees. The cabinet also approved creation of 501 posts for three medical colleges in Uttarakhand, namely Dehradun, Srinagar and Haldwani. Of these, 122 posts are for Srinagar, 250 for Dehradun and 129 for Haldwani medical colleges. In addition, 44 super speciality posts have also been approved for Srinagar Medical College.

The cabinet also reversed a previous decision of allotment of 14.50 acres of land belonging to the Government Silk Farm, Vikasnagar, and Silk Farm, Ambadi, located in Dehradun district to Lakhwar Vyasi Hydroelectric Project. This land would now remain with the silk department.