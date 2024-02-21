Cabinet meeting likely to approve budget for FY 2024-25 today

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 20 Feb: A cabinet meeting has been scheduled to be held tomorrow afternoon under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This meeting is being held when the Budget Session of the state assembly has been convened already from 26 February and, therefore, sources confirm that the cabinet is likely to approve the state budget for the financial year 2024-25, which is going to be tabled in the House during the session.

In addition, the Cabinet may also approve certain legislations that may be tabled in the House during the coming session, as well as various annual reports of corporations and departments that are customarily placed in the House during the Budget session.

Some amendments to various rules related to women empowerment, health, dairy development and education are also likely to be approved in tomorrow’s cabinet meeting.

It may be recalled that Dhami Government has claimed the budget for the upcoming financial year 2024-25 has been prepared keeping in mind the overall development of Uttarakhand. Apart from this, many ambitious schemes including tourism, gardens, AYUSH, residential development, service industry, new township and pilgrimage have also been included in the road map to improve the economy of the state. The government has also claimed that due focus has been given to various schemes related to self-employment and increasing the livelihood of the people in the state.