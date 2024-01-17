Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat to give appointment letters to nursing officers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jan: State Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat will distribute appointment letters to the newly appointed nursing officers of Kumaon Division from Wednesday. He will be on a three-day tour of Kumaon division from 17 to 19 January.

He will participate in the 18th Convocation of Kumaon University in Nainital and confer degrees on the students. Apart from this, he will also participate in various other programmes.

Before leaving for his Delhi tour, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated in a statement issued to the media that, after Garhwal division, he will now hand over appointment letters to the newly appointed nursing officers of Kumaon division, which he will begin from Champawat district on Wednesday. Dr Rawat said that, in view of the comprehensive improvement in the health services of the state, the government has appointed nursing officers in various medical units so that by better health facilities can be provided to the common people.

During his three-day tour of Kumaon division, Dr Rawat will first participate in a programme organised by the Health Department in Champawat district on Wednesday, where he will hand over appointment letters to the newly appointed nursing officers. After this, he will meet party workers at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Champawat unit District President Nirmal Mehra.

After this he will distribute appointment letters to nursing officers in Pithoragarh district.

On Thursday, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat will distribute appointment letters to the nursing officers appointed in, both, Bageshwar and Almora. After this he will hand over appointment letters to the newly appointed nursing officers in Nainital.

He will then hold a meeting of Vice Chancellors of Government Universities in the auditorium of Nainital Club. They will review the concept of one state, one admission, one examination, one result, one convocation and one election as implemented in colleges and universities along with other important issues.

On Friday, Rawat will participate in the 18th Convocation of Kumaon University organized at DSB campus, Nainital, where he will confer degrees on the students. After this, he will distribute appointment letters to the newly appointed nursing officers at a Health Department programme organised in Udham Singh Nagar.