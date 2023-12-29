Cabinet Minister Joshi flags off Winterline Carnival Vintage Car Rally

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Dec: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi on Thursday flagged off a vintage car rally as part of the ‘Winterline Carnival-2023’, here, today. The rally went from Dehradun to Mussoorie.

The objective of the Winterline Carnival is to showcase the beauty of Mussoorie, and to showcase the state’s culture, local traditions, cuisine and products to the country and abroad.

On this occasion, Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Winterline Carnival was started in 2013. He said that, when the disaster occurred in 2013, the impression spread through the media that it had hit all of Uttarakhand. Tourists were hesitant to come and the Winter Line Carnival was started to dispel this impression. Events like adventure sports, cycle rally, Harley Davidson bike rally, vintage car rally, presentation by local artists, star nights, etc., are organised at the carnival. This attracts the tourists to Mussoorie.

He said that the rally comprises vehicles that are quite old, but have been well maintained. Minister Ganesh Joshi wished the rally all success.

On this occasion, ADM Ramji Sharan, Vijay Singh, participants and others were also present.