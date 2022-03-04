Cabinet Minister Joshi welcomes students from Ukraine

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Mar: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, today, welcomed in Delhi 10 students of Uttarakhand who have returned from war hit Ukraine. He met the students at Uttarakhand Sadan, where they had been put up.

The 10 students, including Vatsala Nautiyal, belong to Uttarakhand. The students are Roorkee’s Shubham Chauhan, Tauheed Ahmed, Aftab, Manthan, Dehradun’s Vatsala Nautiyal, Sagar Saini, Kotdwar’s Ayush, Udham Singh Nagar’s Paras Agarwal, Idrish, and Tehri’s Manish. They were welcomed at Uttarakhand Sadan on behalf of the Uttarakhand Government.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire state. He said that the Prime Minister is working day and night with all available resources to bring back Indian students to the safety of the motherland. He is also in constant touch with the Russian President. Four Union Ministers have been posted in the four border countries of Ukraine. The Uttarakhand government has made arrangements to send the rescued youngsters to their home towns.