Cabinet nod for major changes in Film Policy

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Feb: In the Cabinet meeting held here on Saturday under chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was not discussed. After the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami said that the government was studying the UCC draft and this will now be presented for approval of the Cabinet in the next Cabinet Meeting due to be held on February 6. It may be recalled here that the special session of the State Assembly has been convened from February 5 onwards and the session is likely to enact the UCC Bill. It now appears that the UCC Draft will be discussed and approved on February 6 before being tabled in the House on the same day.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 proposals were presented before the Cabinet, 16 of which were approved on Saturday. A major decision has been the approval of the new policy regarding films . As per the Cabinet decision taken in this regard, national and international films OTT will also now be able to get financial subsidy of 30 per cent. In case of films for children, 10 per cent additional subsidy will be given. In case where artists from Uttarakhand get to play lead and major roles in the film , Rs 10 lakh additional subsidy will be granted to the filmmakers. If SC and ST children from the state pursue any course in a film training institute, the government will pay 75 per cent of his/her fees. In case of construction of a cinema theatre in the hills, the government will give a grant of Rs 25 lakh while for establishment of a film city, one will get a grant of Rs 50 lakh from the government. For the establishment of post-production laboratory or studio, the government will give a grant of Rs 25 lakh to the investor.

Other decisions taken by the Cabinet include financial help for production and distribution of verified seeds of traditional crops through groups in clusters under the Local Crop Promotion Programme. The Cabinet also approved Uttarakhand Mounted Police Service Amendment Rules 2024 and also approved amendment in Uttarakhand Subordinate Civil Court Clerical Service Rules 2007.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to upgrade the Tehsil Pati of Champawat district to the level of Nagar Panchayat. A proposal to expand the geographical boundaries of Municipal Council of Khatima was also given the go-ahead. In addition, Rural Drinking Water Scheme Operation and Maintenance Rules 2024 were also approved. The Cabinet gave the green signal to Uttarakhand Transport Amendment Rules 2024 for on demand contract vehicles. The fixed cost limit of the Mandi Parishad was also approved.

The Cabinet agreed to place 22nd report of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission in the House and the approval to table the reports of Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission from 2018-19 to 2022-23 in the House.