Cabinet raises old age pension in U’khand to Rs 1,400 per month

Dehradun, 31 Dec: A total of 25 important proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting held here, today, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This was the last cabinet meeting of the year.

The cabinet approved a proposal to raise the old age pension distributed through the Social Welfare Department from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400 per month. In addition, the government also approved the proposal to grant pension to, both, husband and wife. The Cabinet approved another proposal not to revise the fee for registration of patients issued at government hospitals every year. Earlier, this fee was raised on annual basis. Also, the CM was authorised to take the appropriate decision on the demands of PRD Jawans.

The Cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister to take a suitable decision on the demands of contract junior engineers of the PWD. It was also decided that remuneration would be paid to the MNREGA workers for the period of their strike. The Cabinet also decided that Yoga teachers would be recruited in a government college and an inter college in a block and, in all, 214 such teachers would be appointed on contract basis to begin with.

The Cabinet also decided that women guest teachers would also get the benefit of maternity leave. On regular appointment, the guest teacher would get priority in posting to a vacant post in the home district.

The Chief Minister was authorised to take an appropriate decision on House Tax on commercial buildings in the new areas included in the municipal bodies. The Cabinet also approved a proposal to open a law institute in Narendra Nagar.