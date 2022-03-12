Cabinet thanks people for mandate & PM for central schemes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today, chaired a Cabinet Meeting held to express its confidence in the policies and programmes of the BJP and to thank the people of the state for giving a thumping mandate once again to the BJP and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efficient guidance and leadership in ensuring a huge majority in the assembly polls. Chief Minister Dhami and the members of the cabinet thanked the Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India for the successful vision and implementation of various public welfare schemes and projects being run in Uttarakhand. The cabinet also expressed its gratitude towards the Centre for sanctioning and starting various projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crores in the interest of the state, including the Chardham Road Project, Chardham Rail Network, Kedarnath Reconstruction Project and Bharatmala Road Project. The Chief Minister has also thanked the cabinet colleagues, legislators, officers and employees of the state for their cooperation in the successful implementation of the schemes and projects being run in the state for the welfare of the people.

Chief Minister Dhami said that, with the blessings of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP government would fulfil the resolve of making Uttarakhand an ideal state of the country.